House burglary in Filey causes police to launch appeal for information
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a house burglary that happened in Filey.
The incident occurred between 7pm on Thursday, August 21 and 11am on Friday, August 22. The property in question is located on Silverwood Avenue in Filey.
A police spokesperson said: “Email Paul.O'[email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul O'Neill, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250158252 when passing on information.”