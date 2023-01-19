Householders in Ryedale area warned about cold-callers - with some posing as ex-servicemen

And in some cases, they claim to be ex-offenders or ex-servicemen and say that the money from any products sold will be going to a charity or to help them get back on their feet.

North Yorkshire Police say: “While door-to-door selling is not an offence itself and there are many legitimate individuals who conduct business in this way, they must have a 'Pedlar's Licence' which is acquired from the local police force.

“If someone knocks on your door and you don't know them, don't let them in and please contact us on 101.

