Householders in Ryedale area warned about cold-callers - with some posing as ex-servicemen
Police are warning householders in the Ryedale area to be on their guard following reports of cold-callers trying to sell household products.
And in some cases, they claim to be ex-offenders or ex-servicemen and say that the money from any products sold will be going to a charity or to help them get back on their feet.
North Yorkshire Police say: “While door-to-door selling is not an offence itself and there are many legitimate individuals who conduct business in this way, they must have a 'Pedlar's Licence' which is acquired from the local police force.
“If someone knocks on your door and you don't know them, don't let them in and please contact us on 101.
“If they are from a legitimate organisation they will be carrying an identification card and will be happy for you to ring their customer services department to verify they are who they say they are.”