How to use online tool ‘StreetSafe’ to make residents in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey feel safe
North Yorkshire Police invite people to use online tool to help make residents in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey feel safe in the street.
The online tool is called ‘StreetSafe’ and lets residents to anonymously report which streets make them feel unsafe in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey.
The street could make you feel safe for any reason, including no street lights, abandoned buildings, vandalism, being followed and groups of people regularly congregating or being imitidiating regularly.
The tool will ask where you unsafe and why you felt unsafe, as well as asking why you didn’t report an incident to the police and information about you.
Questions can be left unanswered, but police say each question helps them better understand the experience the user had.
The StreetSafe tool allows the police and other agencies to help improve wellbeing and safety for communities.
If you experience a crime on the street, dial 101 or 999 instead and if something has happened to you or someone you know (including in public spaces online) you can call us on 101 or report online.
You can find the online tool here: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/notices/street-safe/street-safe/