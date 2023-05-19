News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

How to use online tool ‘StreetSafe’ to make residents in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey feel safe

North Yorkshire Police invite people to use online tool to help make residents in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey feel safe in the street.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 19th May 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:23 BST

The online tool is called ‘StreetSafe’ and lets residents to anonymously report which streets make them feel unsafe in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey.

The street could make you feel safe for any reason, including no street lights, abandoned buildings, vandalism, being followed and groups of people regularly congregating or being imitidiating regularly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tool will ask where you unsafe and why you felt unsafe, as well as asking why you didn’t report an incident to the police and information about you.

North Yorkshire Police are asking residents to use their 'StreetSafe' online tool to report unsafe streets in Scarboorugh, Whitby and Filey.North Yorkshire Police are asking residents to use their 'StreetSafe' online tool to report unsafe streets in Scarboorugh, Whitby and Filey.
North Yorkshire Police are asking residents to use their 'StreetSafe' online tool to report unsafe streets in Scarboorugh, Whitby and Filey.
Most Popular

Questions can be left unanswered, but police say each question helps them better understand the experience the user had.

The StreetSafe tool allows the police and other agencies to help improve wellbeing and safety for communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you experience a crime on the street, dial 101 or 999 instead and if something has happened to you or someone you know (including in public spaces online) you can call us on 101 or report online.

You can find the online tool here: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/notices/street-safe/street-safe/