How you can help police reunite lost mobile phones with their rightful owners in Scarborough
The mobile phones were all found on beaches between Redcar and Filey over the last three months.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our friends at the RNLI have dropped off nine mobile phones they've come across in the course of their work.
“We've managed to trace the owner of one, so that leaves eight more, which we've stored safely at Eastfield Police Station.
“Of those, we've been able to charge up two - you can see the lock screens on this post.
"Both of these phones are locked, so if they're yours, we'll need you to unlock them as proof of ownership.
“Call us on 101, quoting incident number 12230227355 if you might have lost a phone at the seaside in such circumstances.
"And if you recognise the specific lock screens, quote property number P23055335 (the dog) or P23055336 (the couple).”