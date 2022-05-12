Operation Expedite officers executed a misuse of drugs warrant at a house on Spring Bank in Falsgrave where they discovered the Class B plants growing on Wednesday May 11.

After forcing entry to the house, North Yorkshire Police discovered the property had been converted into a "sophisticated" cannabis farm with three upstairs rooms used to grow a "significant" number of plants.

The grow had thousands of pounds worth of high-value equipment and plants that were seized by officers, including lights, filters and transformers.

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment and plants were seized during the raid. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers said that no suspects were found at the house and that no arrests have been made, but added that the cannabis plants appeared to be dying after not being watered for several days.

Photos taken at the scene on Wednesday afternoon show a large number of dying cannabis plants and the sophisticated light, heating and ventilation equipment.

An investigation has since been launched.

Officers on social media joked that "if the owners would like to claim their new front door keys, please come to Scarborough Police Station and ask for Op Expedite".

The huge cannabis farm that officers uncovered in Scarborough. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Op Expedite.