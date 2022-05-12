Humberside community police teams join campaign to get firearms and knives off the streets

Bridlington Police Station, on Ashville Street, is one of eight in East Yorkshire where firearms, knives and weapons, including other items made or adapted for the sole purpose of causing injury to someone, can be handed in.

The National Firearms and Knife Surrender scheme is running until Sunday, May 29.

Superintendent Lee Edwards is leading the weapons surrender at Humberside Police. He said: “No one needs to be reminded of the dangers of firearms and knife crime. We want to do everything we can to remove all weapons from the streets of our communities.

“We are pleased to give our support to this national initiative once again as it gives everyone an opportunity to safely discard firearms, knives and weapons that could potentially cause injury or worse to someone in our area.

“Firearms can be handed in to enquiry offices across the force where they will be stored and made safe by our firearms officers before being forensically examined and destroyed.

“Knife surrender bins will be located at a number of police stations and so anyone can hand over knives safely and anonymously and in turn remove these weapons from our streets.

“In addition to supporting the surrender, our officers will be conducting a range of proactive community activity to support this initiative, including weapons sweeps and school visits as part of the #NoMoreKnives campaign and additional patrols.

“We want to reassure the public that we do not have an escalating firearms or knife problem in our area however it is important that we raise awareness of the dangers of carrying weapons and to prevent anyone else suffering from weapon related crime.