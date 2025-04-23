Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.

Humberside Police is receiving just over £3.2 million in additional funding from the Home Office as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee – enabling the recruitment of 38 new officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Evison, Police and Crime Commissioner said: “This initiative helps me deliver on what my latest public survey identified, that 62.7% of respondents had neighbourhood policing as their top priority.

"The extra officers will support the chief constable’s and my own priorities of strengthening our local policing presence further and deepening community engagement with the public and local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement came as the Home Office confirms a £200m Neighbourhood Policing investment available to Police Forces in 2025/26, with Humberside receiving £3.22m.

Mr Evison added: “I would like to thank the Home Office for this additional funding.

"Neighbourhood policing is vital to the British Policing Model, and I want to make sure it is more accessible to all our communities.

“As highlighted in the latest HMICFRS inspection report, Humberside Police already have an effective Neighbourhood Policing model. However we will always welcome initiatives to help us to continue to improve the service provided to our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “I welcome this news of the governments additional funding into neighbourhood policing as this remains a crucial part in how we engage with members of the public and connect with the communities we serve.”