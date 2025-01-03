Humberside Police appeal to find Bridlington man following serious assault in Driffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Humberside Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating wanted 36-year-old Jordan Shields from Bridlington.

Police want to locate him as he is wanted in connection with a serious assault on Middle Street in Driffield on Monday December 16.

The force said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to find him, including reviewing CCTV, conducting house-to-house enquiries and arrest attempts which have so far been unsuccessful.

“It is also believed Jordan may have links to Howden, Bridlington and Driffield.

“If you have seen Jordan, or know where he may be, please do not approach him but instead contact us on our non-emergency number quoting crime reference 24*178283.”