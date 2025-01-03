Humberside Police appeal to find Bridlington man following serious assault in Driffield

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 10:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Humberside Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating wanted 36-year-old Jordan Shields from Bridlington.

Police want to locate him as he is wanted in connection with a serious assault on Middle Street in Driffield on Monday December 16.

The force said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to find him, including reviewing CCTV, conducting house-to-house enquiries and arrest attempts which have so far been unsuccessful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is also believed Jordan may have links to Howden, Bridlington and Driffield.

“If you have seen Jordan, or know where he may be, please do not approach him but instead contact us on our non-emergency number quoting crime reference 24*178283.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice