Humberside Police arrest two men after supermarket robbery in Bridlington

Two men remain in police custody following an incident on Sunday December 11 on Bessingby Way, Bridlington.

By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 2:31pm

Officers were called at around 4pm following reports that a man entered a supermarket and is believed to have threatened staff before gaining access to the till and making off with a large sum of money.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Thankfully, nobody was injured, and two men fled the scene as officers were called.

"A 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested a short distance away on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody whilst officers continue with enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency line 101 quoting log 330 of December 11.