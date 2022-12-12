Humberside Police arrest two men after supermarket robbery in Bridlington
Two men remain in police custody following an incident on Sunday December 11 on Bessingby Way, Bridlington.
Officers were called at around 4pm following reports that a man entered a supermarket and is believed to have threatened staff before gaining access to the till and making off with a large sum of money.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Thankfully, nobody was injured, and two men fled the scene as officers were called.
"A 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested a short distance away on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody whilst officers continue with enquiries.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency line 101 quoting log 330 of December 11.