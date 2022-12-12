Humberside Police arrest two men after supermarket robbery in Bridlington

Officers were called at around 4pm following reports that a man entered a supermarket and is believed to have threatened staff before gaining access to the till and making off with a large sum of money.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Thankfully, nobody was injured, and two men fled the scene as officers were called.

"A 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested a short distance away on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody whilst officers continue with enquiries.”

Two men remain in police custody following the incident