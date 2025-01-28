Humberside Police conduct stop checks on commercial vehicles as part of safety drive

Anyone with information about road traffic offences, should call the non-emergency line 101 when it is safe to do so.

Humberside Police officers, working in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Safer Roads Humber, have been operating a campaign focusing on commercial vehicles.

The officers have been engaging with commercial vehicles to ensure goods are loaded securely, and the vehicles and drivers are safe to be on the area’s roads.

PC Susan Scott from the force’s Roads Policing Unit which led the operation, said: “We are proud to have participated in the regional commercial vehicle intensification period, which saw us conduct stop checks across our force area to identify commercial vehicles not being used in the correct manner.

“Commercial vehicles carry a significant risk when not used in the way they were designed. Insecure loads, dangerous goods and those used to commit criminal activity are at an increased risk and sadly we have seen the devastating effects these actions can have.

“We are committed to keeping the roads in our region as safe as possible and intensification periods like this are vital to make sure that vehicles are roadworthy and are being driven safely, which helps us to keep our highways safe for all that use them.

“If you have information about road traffic offences, you can call us on our non-emergency line 101 when it is safe to do so.”

Alternatively, people can report road traffic incidents via the Humberside Police website at https://ow.ly/HlPn50UNzNj

Go to www.facebook.com/humberbeat or www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYN to find out more about police operations in the Bridlington area and the latest crime incidents.