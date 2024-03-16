Humberside Police confirm body found in Flamborough is missing Bridlington teenager

Humberside Police has confirmed that a body found at Danes Dyke on Friday, March 15, is that of a missing Bridlington teenager.
Callum, 15, was reported missing on Friday, March 15.

A statement on the Humberside Police Facebook page said: “Following the discovery of a body at Danes Dyke in Flamborough yesterday (Friday March 15), it is with deep sadness we confirm this to be missing teenager Callum from Bridlington.

“Our thoughts remain with Callum’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Headlands School paid tribute to the teenager in a statement on their Facebook page.

It read: “We are truly saddened by Callum’s tragic death.

“We express our deepest sympathy to Callum’s family and all who knew him and are affected by this loss.

“Callum was a kind, considerate, conscientious student who was well-liked.

“The school will be supporting fellow students and staff at this very difficult time, along with offering support to Callum’s family.”

