Humberside Police issue new warning over scam phone calls

Officers are telling people not to give out any personal information or banking details and just hang up the phone.

A police spokesman said: “Residents across our region have yet again received phone calls from people claiming to be from their bank.

“The scam is where a fraudster calls a member of the public claiming to be from their bank or financial institution.

“The fraudster often says that there has been ‘fraudulent activity’ detected on their account.

“They may then ask for money to be transferred over the phone directly to them to ‘protect your account and money’ and ask people to give their bank details and a PIN.

“Often, these fraudsters sound professional and say all of the right words, they seem concerned for your welfare and that of your money. But they are very ruthless fraudsters and are extremely deceiving.

“They even try to get you to verify that they are who they say they are by asking you to call your bank straight away. In fact the line is not cleared and you end up speaking to the fraudster again, who can of course verify his position!

“Never give any personal information or banking details or PIN numbers to anyone, and hang up the phone.

“Only a fraudulent caller will ask you to move money into another account or withdraw and await collection from a courier.

“If you receive this type of call hang up immediately.

“If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to #ActionFraud

“Alternatively you can call our non-emergency number 101 to report information.