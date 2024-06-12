Humberside Police issue update on 'devastation' caused by East Yorkshire Funeral Directors investigation

Three months ago, Humberside Police launched an investigation into Legacy Funeral Directors after they received a report of concern for the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in the premises.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin has provided the following update: “The investigation remains multifaceted and extremely complex, and I want to offer my utmost assurance we remain committed to thoroughly, and sensitively, investigating, and working with our partner agencies to ensure the families and those affected receive the help and support they need.“We are in a position to confirm that following our work with His Majesty’s Coroner, the formal identification process of the deceased recovered from the Hessle Road site has now concluded, and each family has been contacted by their dedicated Family Liaison Officer and updated.“Meetings between every family and our Senior Investigating Officer have also now taken place, where he has been able to provide a personal, investigative update to them, as understandably, families are at the core of this investigation and we want to provide them with the timely updates they desperately need and deserve.“To ensure the families’ wishes and privacy have been respected and to allow them time to try and process what has occurred, we made the decision to not publicly release any details of those recovered from the Hessle Road site.“We maintain this position, as the devastation the families have suffered is incomprehensible and we would ask that people please refrain from speculating, as the significant impact on them cannot be understated.“Investigations into allegations of suspected financial and fraudulent activity are continuing, with dedicated, specialist investigation teams conducting various lines of enquiry and following up on numerous leads and information.“A man and a woman previously arrested in March in connection to the investigation remain on police bail as further work and enquiries continue.“We will continue to share any developments as part of the investigation where we are able to and would encourage anyone who believes they have been affected or requires assistance to please contact Victim Support’s 24/7 independent helpline on 0808 281 1136.”