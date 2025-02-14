Humberside Police issue warning over repairs scam pair
Detective Inspector Tracy St Paul said: “We have received reports that two men believed to be in a white Ford Transit Tipper truck on false plates, with red-coloured patches on both doors and bonnet, and some red and yellow diagonal markings, have turned up at businesses in the area of Holme on Spalding Moor, Kelleythorpe, Garton on the Wolds and Sledmere.
“Once at the business premise, the men have then proceeded to carry out work which the company has been unaware of and not requested.
“This includes roadwork and making footpath repairs.
“Having made reported repairs, the men are then alleged to have contacted each of the companies demanding thousands of pounds in payment.
“The men have been described as being white, in their late twenties to early thirties and were reportedly wearing hoodies, caps, medical face masks and high-visibility trousers."
A Humberside Police spokesperson added: “If you see either the vehicle or know who these men may be, or have any other information that may assist or if you are approached either by phone or in person in relation to similar matters, do not agree to any work and do not pay any money – please call us immediately on 101 quoting log 495 of 12 February.”
Go to www.humberside.police.uk to find out more about the latest police operations in this area and up-to-date crime information.