Humberside Police is warning people to be aware of courier fraud after a number of incidents in this area.

This type of fraud involves individuals posing as police officers, bank officials or other trusted organisations, usually over the phone.

Courier fraudsters often target elderly and vulnerable people via calls from an unknown number in an attempt to deceive victims into thinking they are assisting the police.

A police spokesperson said: “We have seen an increase in reports of courier fraud locally.

"Recently we have received several reports of someone impersonating the police, falsely informing members of the public that a family member has been arrested whilst in possession of a bank card in the name of the person being contacted.

"These calls can look legitimate, and scammers have devices that can make their number appear legitimate, if you receive a call that you think is a scam, hang up, wait a few minutes, and call 101 to contact the police.

"Please share this information with anyone you know who may be susceptible to this kind of phone call, and inform them that it is a scam.”

Remember:

• The police will never call you and ask you to verify your personal details, ask for your PIN by phone or offer to pick up your card by courier.

• The police will never send a courier to your home to collect bank cards, cash or other valuable items.

• Don’t trust caller ID display on your phone – it is not proof of ID

The spokesperson added: “If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call 101 to report it to police or alternatively report it to Action Fraud online here.

“Visit fraudwatch.org.uk for more information about fraud and where to get support. You can also sign up to receive future alerts at alerts.fraudwatch.org.uk.”