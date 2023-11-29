Humberside Police make more than 650 arrests as Operation Shield continues to disrupt crime in East Yorkshire

Operation Shield, the major Humberside Police action which saw officers swoop on properties in Bridlington, is now in its third phase of intensification.

Over the past two months police teams have been out in force, from hitting addresses and forcing doors open, to proactively seeking repeat offenders and targeting those that cause the most harm to local communities. Image courtesy of Humberside Police.

The initiative is seeing officers ramp up their work to identify and apprehend suspects across the area.

Over the past two months police teams have been out in force, from hitting addresses and forcing doors open, to proactively seeking repeat offenders and targeting those that cause the most harm to local communities.

So far, 675 arrests and 226 charges have been made.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “All our teams are continuing to keep up the pressure, showing those who are involved in crime that the Humberside Region is not somewhere they can get away with it.

“Officers are not stopping; they’re ramping up their work to identify and apprehend suspects involved in a whole host of crimes.

"This includes burglary, robbery and anti-social behaviour and protecting vulnerable people by targeting sexual offenders and perpetrators of domestic abuse.

“Teams will also be conducting more warrants to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups linked to drug related offences, county lines and violent crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Paul Anderson added: “Our priority will always be to protect our communities and keep people safe – and that’s what Operation Shield has been and will continue to do.

“Phases one and two has seen some impressive results, with officers making 675 arrests, and 226 people subsequently charged.

“Highlights in terms of seizures from warrants include in excess of £60,000 cash, £150,000 worth of heroin and £62,000 worth of cannabis, as well as vehicles worth more that £100,000.

“My message to those who think we will be finished clamping down on crime after the intensification period – think again, our work doesn’t just stop there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will still be incredibly visible with the Operation Shield team continuing in its previous form, proactively targeting criminals, and your local NPTs being highly visible in your communities and listening to concerns, as well as providing updates on the work being carried out to make your communities safer.

“We will always do everything we possibly can to identify and arrest those who have committed crimes across the Humberside force area.

"Over the coming weeks, you will see more of our officers out patrolling streets and hotspot areas, and I would encourage you to please stop and speak to them. We are here to listen, offer help and reassurance, and to also act on any information that could result in disrupting any type of criminality.”

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and support throughout the operation and would urge you to continue to report any concerns or suspicions to the teams on the ground, or via our non-emergency number 101.”