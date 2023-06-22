Humberside Police have released an image of a man who may be able to help them with their enquiries

The burglary happened at around 4.15am on Southcliffe Road when it is reported that entry was gained after a window was smashed.

A jar of staff tips is believed to have been taken.

Despite extensive enquiries police have not been able to identify a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

