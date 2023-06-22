News you can trust since 1882
Humberside Police release CCTV footage after Bridlington café burgled

Humberside Police has released an image of a man they would like to identify after a café in Bridlington was burgled on Friday May 12.
By Louise Perrin
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:08 BST
Humberside Police have released an image of a man who may be able to help them with their enquiriesHumberside Police have released an image of a man who may be able to help them with their enquiries
The burglary happened at around 4.15am on Southcliffe Road when it is reported that entry was gained after a window was smashed.

A jar of staff tips is believed to have been taken.

Despite extensive enquiries police have not been able to identify a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting investigation reference 23*67641.