Humberside Police is showcasing a series of CCTV videos to highlight a service to keep the area’s roads safe.

The new footage, taken from vehicle dashcam videos, reveals a tranche of dangerous driving incidents while highlighting the range of fines slapped on the offending motorists.

A statement accompanying the videos said: “From reckless overtaking to ignoring red lights, every piece of footage you submit through Operation Snap helps officers take action against dangerous drivers and help keep our roads safe.”

Operation Snap is a secure online platform that allows you to submit video evidence of driving offences that you or other members of the public have witnessed.

Its purpose is to improve road safety and to prosecute those that place others at risk.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “The online service allows us to effectively deal with the footage recorded by members of the public in a safe and secure way, whilst making the investigation process simple and straightforward. We have a determined and robust approach to policing the roads and we’ll take every opportunity to make them safer for everyone.

"This portal can only be used for driving offences, it is not for submitting footage of Road Traffic Collisions or public order offences, and is not for reporting crime.

"It’s easy for people to engage with Operation Snap and processes have been designed to run smoothly. We are not asking you to go out and detect offences for us, but we will deal with any you find.”

A car narrowly missing a motorbike in the outside lane is among the offences captured on dashcam footage

The offences that officers can investigate through Operation Snap include:

•dangerous driving

•driving without due care and attention

•careless driving

•using a mobile phone handheld whilst driving

•not wearing a seat belt

•ignoring a red traffic light

•disregarding solid white lines

•close passes of cyclists

•Zigzag lines (outside school)

•Zigzag lines (pedestrian crossing)

Visit opsnaphumberside.egressforms.com to submit your video footage.