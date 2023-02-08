As part of a national initiative to identify commercial vehicle drivers committing offences, Humberside Police officers travelled across the region in an unmarked heavy goods vehicle (HGV), reporting drivers using their mobile phone, not wearing their seatbelt, or had an insecure load.

Between Monday January 30 and Friday February 3, 106 traffic offence reports were issued.

Sixty offending drivers were not wearing their seatbelt, 19 had insecure loads, and 16 were using a mobile phone.

Sgt John Gibson, Roads Policing Unit, said: “Commercial vehicles carry a significant risk of harm when the driver is not in proper control.

“Those driving whilst using a mobile phone, failing to comply with driving hours, or not wearing a seatbelt are an increased risk.

“In the past three years, there has been an increase in commercial vehicles being involved in fatal road traffic collisions.

"Involvement of commercial vehicles now accounts for 16% of fatal RTC, which is higher than those involving motorcycles.

“This operation sees us using an unmarked HGV to spot drivers who are committing offences.

"We record video footage of the offences, and colleagues in an accompanying marked vehicle are alerted to intercept the offending vehicle.

“We are keen to keep the roads in our region as safe as possible. Those who break the law behind the wheel are putting lives at risk and we see on a daily basis the devastating effects these actions can have.”