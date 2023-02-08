News you can trust since 1882
Humberside Police reported more than 100 traffic offences within a week during national initiative

Humberside Police have been trekking across East Yorkshire and Humberside to catch commercial traffic offences resulting in more than 100 incidents being reported.

By Claudia Bowes
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 11:46am

As part of a national initiative to identify commercial vehicle drivers committing offences, Humberside Police officers travelled across the region in an unmarked heavy goods vehicle (HGV), reporting drivers using their mobile phone, not wearing their seatbelt, or had an insecure load.

Between Monday January 30 and Friday February 3, 106 traffic offence reports were issued.

Sixty offending drivers were not wearing their seatbelt, 19 had insecure loads, and 16 were using a mobile phone.

Humberside Police have been travelling across East Yorkshire to catch commercial traffic offences, resulting in more than 100 incidents being reported.
Sgt John Gibson, Roads Policing Unit, said: “Commercial vehicles carry a significant risk of harm when the driver is not in proper control.

“Those driving whilst using a mobile phone, failing to comply with driving hours, or not wearing a seatbelt are an increased risk.

“In the past three years, there has been an increase in commercial vehicles being involved in fatal road traffic collisions.

"Involvement of commercial vehicles now accounts for 16% of fatal RTC, which is higher than those involving motorcycles.

“This operation sees us using an unmarked HGV to spot drivers who are committing offences.

"We record video footage of the offences, and colleagues in an accompanying marked vehicle are alerted to intercept the offending vehicle.

“We are keen to keep the roads in our region as safe as possible. Those who break the law behind the wheel are putting lives at risk and we see on a daily basis the devastating effects these actions can have.”

To report traffic offences call the Humberside Police on 101 or visit https://www.humberside.police.uk/

