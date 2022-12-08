Humberside police seek to identify two women following theft from pensioner in Bridlington
Humberside Police have released a CCTV image of two women they wish to speak to after a large sum of money was taken from a pensioner.
8th Dec 2022, 3:15pm
The incident occured at around 11.35am on Monday December 5, after a woman in her seventies withdrew a large amount of cash from a bank in Bridlington.
She was approached by two women who reportedly took the money and fled.Anyone able to identify the two women captured in the CCTV image should call 101 quoting log 185 of December 5 2022.