Humberside Police stop two people in Bridlington area for suspected drug possession

On Wednesday June 26, Humberside Police officers stopped two individuals in the Bridlington area on suspicion of possessing drugs.

Officers from Bridlington Patrol Teams 3 and 4 conducted plain clothes patrols in the Bridlington area.

During these patrols, officers target hotspot areas within the town.

This helps to deter and detect criminality and offers reassurance to visitors and residents alike.

This forms part of the initiative - Clear, Hold, Build - which has now been in place for several months.Yesterday’s patrols resulted in two positive results, with two people being stopped on suspicion of posessing drugs.

Drugs were found on both people.

Given their lack of previous offending history and the small quantities involved, they have been issued community resolutions and referred to East Riding Partnership.