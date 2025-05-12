Humberside Police supports knife crime campaign

Knife bins will be placed outside these police stations.

Humberside Police stations, including the one at Bridlington (Ashville Street), are operating a knife bin service as part of a national campaign.

The force is supporting Sceptre, a national initiative to tackle knife crime, which runs from Monday, May 12 to Monday, May 19.

Following legislation, brought in on July 14, 2021, it is illegal to own certain items – including knuckle dusters, zombie knives and throwing stars – even within a private dwelling.

Chief Inspector Simon Duffield, the force lead for knife crime, aid: “Sceptre is rolled out across the country twice a year with an aim to reduce the number of people carrying weapons, especially young people.

“Knife crime presents very real dangers and puts people at risk of serious harm.

“I want to make it clear to people that there are no questions asked, they can take a knife, or other weapon, to any of the mentioned stations and simply go in and deposit it in the knife bin. There are no forms to complete, and no one should need to make any record of you being there.

“We just want to get as many unused knives and weapons out of circulation as possible, so that cannot get into the wrong hands and be used in crime.

“I am also wishing to reassure the public that we do not have an escalating knife problem in our area, but it is vital to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime, one young life saved through this scheme is worth everything.

“Knives are the most common weapon used in murders of young people, and so my message to those thinking of carrying a knife for protection, intimidation, or safety ask yourself, what’s the point? One knife impacts more than one life.”

Last year, the Major Crime Team launched ‘What’s the point?’, a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and its ripple effects.

Find out more about the campaign, and hear from the families, first responders, paramedics, and officers who have experienced the devastating impact of knife crime here: https://ow.ly/wIRb50VOoqb