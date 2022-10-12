Humberside police teams issue warning over mobile phone scammers

Police officers have been made aware of a mobile phone scam circulating within the Bridlington area and are urging members of the public everywhere to remain vigilant.

The force has been made aware of a mobile phone scam circulating within the Bridlington area and is urging members of the public everywhere to remain vigilant.

The scam involves someone receiving a text message, appearing to be from someone they know, prompting them to call or text the number and send money to their new bank account details.

Criminals are using these messages whilst in disguise of someone known to the person being targeted.

A police spokesman said: “We are issuing another reminder to take a moment to think before parting with your money or information, especially if the request has come from a text or a cold call.

“Do you know or trust the person it’s come from? It’s ok to reject, refuse, or ignore any requests. If you have any doubts, try contacting the person you know by another unconnected form of communication. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

“If you received an unexpected text or email asking for personal or financial details or to prompt you to send money, do not click on the links or attachments.

“These scammers are sophisticated in their approaches and anyone can be a victim of fraud with fraudsters constantly reinventing themselves to find new ways to trick people.

“If you receive a suspicious text message, you can forward it to 7726 (SPAM on your keypad).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you receive suspect calls or voicemails, or if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud (www.actionfraud.police.uk) or Fraud Watch (email: [email protected]), funded by the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner. Alternatively, you can call our non-emergency number 101 to report information, or, if you have information regarding those responsible for fraud, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Officers are also warning people about scam emails – currently one of the most common reported fraud types.