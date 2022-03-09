Humberside Police teams offer crime prevention advice covering social media dangers

Make it difficult for potential hackers by using strong passwords with symbols and numbers.

A police team spokesperson said: “Many of us use social media every day without giving a second thought to our privacy or our vulnerability to cyber crime.

“Unpleasant comments about people on social media sites aren’t dealt with by the police, unless there is a criminal offence involved.

“Offences may include threats to kill, threats to cause damage, criminal conduct amounting to harassment and comments that incite racial hatred, violence or rioting.

“If you have been affected by any of these offences please call Humberside Police on 101 to report it.

“Regarding unpleasant or inappropriate posts, you should first contact the social media site on which the comments have been made and ask for assistance.

“If you think you have been libelled to an extent that you wish to take action, please consult with a solicitor in the first instance.

“These following tips aim to keep you safe online:”

○ Avoid publishing any identifying information about yourself that could be used by scammers – e.g. phone numbers, your address or birthday.

○ Make it difficult for potential hackers by using strong passwords with symbols and numbers.

○ Review and edit your privacy features on social media sites to ensure that only your friends can access your profile.

○ Consider the permanence of online content – don’t post anything that may later embarrass you or someone else.

○ Never post comments that are abusive or may cause offence.

○ Be on your guard against phishing scams, including fake friend requests and posts from individuals or companies inviting you to visit other pages or sites. If you do get caught up in a scam make sure you remove any corresponding likes and app permissions from your account.

○ Ensure you have effective and updated antivirus/antispyware software and firewall.

The spokesperson added: “Your mobile is now so much more than a phone – it’s your phonebook, internet/email/social media browser, satnav, camera, photo library, weather forecaster, bank and more.

“Losing your phone, therefore, means losing a lot more than your phone!

“Never leave your phone, iPad, tablet or camera unattended, out of your sight or left on a table – thieves can grab a phone in seconds.

“Retain a record of your phone’s IMEI number.

“This is a 15-digit unique number which can be obtained by keying in *#06#. You need this information if the phone is lost or stolen.

“Use your device’s security features, apps or PIN locking mechanisms to protect your data and prevent the phone being used if stolen.