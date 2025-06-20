Mobile phones use/distraction is one of the areas officers are targeting.

Humberside Police is joining forces across the country as part of the National Police Chief’s Council campaign to educate and engage with motorists and riders.

Its road policing unit, working together with road safety partners, will be focusing on the key contributors regarding collisions which involve these fatal four offences:

•Excessive and inappropriate speed

•Drink and drug driving

•Failing to wear a seatbelt

•Mobile phone/distraction

Humberside Police will be conducting police education, engagement and enforcement action throughout the July campaign to help keep the roads safe and reinforce the message to the public – that committing these offences has serious consequences.

Officers are also aiming to disrupt criminal activity on the roads, targeting those individuals who use our road network for illegal purposes.

The campaign’s goal is to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on the area’s roads.

Inspector Neil Hutchins from our Roads Policing Unit said: “We urge people to think about their actions when behind the wheel. “Each year, we see a number of fatalities and serious injuries as a result of collisions which have one of these factors as the causation factor to the incident. That is why it is important for us to take part in such campaigns to raise awareness and educate and engage with drivers /riders who are risking not only their lives but the lives of others. “My officers will be out in force patrolling the roads, educating road users and working to make our roads safer for everyone. “Operation Spotlight will be an opportunity to raise awareness of the ‘Fatal Four’ and enforce the law against those willing to putting themselves and others at risk.”

A police spokesperson added: “We continue to encourage members of the public to report any road traffic offences and dangerous driving to us by calling our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency, when safe to do so, to help hold reckless and dangerous drivers to account for their actions.

“You can also submit video evidence of driving offences that you or other members of the public have witnessed via our online reporting tool Op Snap.”