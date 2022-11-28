Humberside Police's Operation Galaxy team removes £150,000 worth of drugs from region's streets

With more than 45 arrests and more than 13 warrants executed in just ten days, Operation Galaxy left no stone unturned in ensuring those who have committed crimes are held accountable for their actions.

Behind the scenes, officers across the force have worked relentlessly to identify and locate those wanted for crimes across our region, so that we can achieve justice for victims and to protect our communities.

From November 14, the Operation Galaxy team turned up the heat, alongside officers and staff from Neighbourhood Policing teams, Major Crime Team, Roads Policing, Intelligence, Police dogs and handlers, Economic Crime and various other departments to target suspects involved in organised crime, drug-related offences, violent crime, robbery, burglary, and antisocial behaviour.

Operation Galaxy has removed £150,000 of drugs from the region's streets.

A number of serious offenders have been arrested and thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been taken off the street.

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said: “Since the launch of Operation Galaxy in 2019, over the course of the last three years the team have been instrumental in apprehending some of the most prolific and dangerous criminals across our region.

“The work undertaken by the teams involved in Op Galaxy has been second to none with commitment and dedication from every single person involved, either frontline or behind the scenes."

Ten days of work resulted in

45 arrests for several offences including organised crime, drug-related offences, violent crime, robbery, burglary, and antisocial behaviour.13 warrants executed at properties across East Riding of Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and Hull.Drugs, largely from cannabis factories, discovered with an approximate street value worth an estimated £150,00 Large quantities of drugs were seized including cannabis, amphetamines and cocaine

100,000 illicit cigarettes and 1000 illegal vapes were recovered in a joint operation with Trading Standards.

Knives, machetes and zombie knives were recovered.

Chief Supt Wilson added: “Additional high visibility patrols were conducted throughout the ten days in areas where we know criminality can occur.

"Twenty eight stop searches were carried out and action to locate and arrest outstanding suspects was also a key factor.

“Our outstanding Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been incredibly focussed on engaging with our communities, speaking with residents, and explaining what actions have been taken in their area.

“This engagement meant that our officers could update, inform and provide reassurance as to any police presence throughout the ten days, and also importantly, talking through and listening to any concerns residents have to feed back into the Operation Galaxy team to look into and take action.

“While the intensification period may have come to an end, the festive season is upon us, and we remain dedicated to making the lives of criminals and predators difficult and uncomfortable to ensure you feel safe and protected.

