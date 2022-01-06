Humberside Police’s security settings reminder to keep children safe online

Many youngsters were given new devices as Christmas presents. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

The move comes after many youngsters received new consoles, mobile phones, and computers as Christmas presents.

A force spokesman said: “If you gave a young person a games console or mobile device make sure it is set up to help prevent them from being contacted by someone you would really not want to be speaking to or communicating with your kids.”

Detective Sergeant Patrick Morfitt, from the force’s POLIT (Police Online Investigation Team), said: “If you bought an age-appropriate device for your children at Christmas, make sure it has the parental controls set up to protect them from unwanted online contact.

“We don’t want to scare parents and carers about the safety of their children, we simply want to make sure they talk to their children about staying safe online.

“Try to be open with your children so that they know they can come to you if something has happened online that they’re not happy about or if a stranger has tried to contact them. If you think an offence has taken place please call 101 and talk to us. We can and will take action against those who seek to harm children online.

“As a parent myself I know how easy it is to get make sure devises are secure and so I would just ask other parents to take the time to check the parental controls and make sure everyone can be safe.”