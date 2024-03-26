Hundreds of pounds of alcohol stolen from a Malton shop: North Yorkshire Appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:55 GMT
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.

It happened at 11.30am on February 18 at Morrisons, Castlegate in Malton. The incident involved the three men working together to steal over £500 of Champagne and vodka

Contact the North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist their investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240030264 when passing on information.