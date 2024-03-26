North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.

It happened at 11.30am on February 18 at Morrisons, Castlegate in Malton. The incident involved the three men working together to steal over £500 of Champagne and vodka

Contact the North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist their investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.