Hyundai driver 'tried to ram police vehicle' after failing to stop at Scaling Dam, near Whitby

At just after 2am on Wednesday June 28, roads policing group officers were on routine patrol on the A171 when they noticed a Hyundai travelling at speed, so they requested it to stop.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The driver wasn’t keen on stopping and made off from us.

“A short pursuit commenced before a police firearms unit managed to sting the vehicle.

A suspected stolen quad bike has been recovered near Whitby.

"The car was then forced to stop before the driver decided to ram one of our police vehicles.

“Two out of the three occupants fled from the vehicle."

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

She currently remains in police custody.

Extensive searches were made to find the outstanding two occupants which led police to a quad bike in the middle of a field with its engine running.

A police dog unit was brought in which tracked several discarded items, including a balaclava and a torch.

Officers then spotted a further vehicle in the area acting suspiciously.

This vehicle was stopped and a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

He also currently remains in police custody.