Identity of man's body found in sea off Scarborough's East Pier has been confirmed
The identity of a man whose body was found in the water just off Scarborough’s East Pier on October 17, has been confirmed.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST
Since the discovery of the man’s body, officers from North Yorkshire Police have been conducting extensive enquiries to establish the man's identity and the circumstances around his death.
Following an identification process which has taken place today, his identity has now been confirmed.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
Police have also established that the man’s death was non-suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the Coroner.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” police said.