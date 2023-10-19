Identity of man's body found in sea off Scarborough's East Pier has been confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since the discovery of the man’s body, officers from North Yorkshire Police have been conducting extensive enquiries to establish the man's identity and the circumstances around his death.

Following an identification process which has taken place today, his identity has now been confirmed.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Police have also established that the man’s death was non-suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the Coroner.