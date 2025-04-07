Image released of man police would like to speak to following shop theft in Staithes
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a theft in Staithes.
The theft happened at 8.01pm on Wednesday March 12, at the Co-Op on Whitby Road.
Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood.
Quote reference 12250044670 when passing on information.