Images released of three people police would like to speak to after Whitby shop thefts

North Yorkshire Police has issued three CCTV images of people they would like to speak to following a series of burglaries in Whitby.

The first incident happened at approximately 12.30am on Wednesday April 3 on Baxtergate, Whitby, where a shop window was smashed.

The second happened at approximately 1.45am on Wednesday April 3 on Golden Lion Bank, Whitby, where the shop window was smashed and products stolen from the shop.

Officers are asking anybody who recognises the people pictured on the CCTV images to contact them, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Police have appealed for anyone who recognises the people in the images to get in touch

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Lucy Kyme.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.