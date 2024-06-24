Images released of three people police would like to speak to after Whitby shop thefts
The first incident happened at approximately 12.30am on Wednesday April 3 on Baxtergate, Whitby, where a shop window was smashed.
The second happened at approximately 1.45am on Wednesday April 3 on Golden Lion Bank, Whitby, where the shop window was smashed and products stolen from the shop.
Officers are asking anybody who recognises the people pictured on the CCTV images to contact them, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Lucy Kyme.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240057767 when passing on information.