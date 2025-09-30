Images released of two people who may be able to help following theft from Coop in Whitby

Police have released images of a man and woman they would like to speak to

Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to following a theft at the Cooperative store in Whitby.

It happened on September 10 when around £100 worth of goods were stolen from the store.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man or woman pictured in the images to get in touch, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Joshua Barnes with any information.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250171990 when passing on information.