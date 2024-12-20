Immediate response to Whitby burglary report results in two arrests

PD Vichy hunts for evidence

Two men have been arrested after officers responded to a suspected burglary in progress – and Police Dog Vichy sniffed out crucial evidence.

A member of the public contacted North Yorkshire Police to report suspicious activity around Baxtergate in Whitby at about 8.20pm on Thursday evening (December 19).

Officers were deployed immediately, and noted what appeared to be damage to the steel doors of a shop.

After checking CCTV, they stopped two men in a vehicle a short distance away.

PD Vichy and handler also attended the location, and were able to find a large bag containing tools that had been discarded nearby.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and attempted burglary.

One was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

They both remain in police custody at this time.