IN PICTURES: Damage caused by Robert Foster, who sped through villages at over 90mph - and had 5 dogs in the car

This is the damage caused by builder Robert Henry Foster, who has been jailed after a high-speed police chase through villages near Scarborough.

One photo shows Foster's Mitsubishi Shogun, the other a tractor that he hit, and which toppled over.

The tractor that Foster hit.'Photo from North Yorkshire Police

The tractor driver suffered minor injuries.

York Crown Court heard that Foster, whose friend was in the passenger seat, drove at speeds of over 90mph, overtaking cars despite oncoming traffic on windy roads with tight bends and blind crests.

Police have said there were five dogs inside the car; they have all been rehomed.

He sped through Allerston and Ebberston, overtaking a series of vehicles in ‘no-overtaking’ zones and mounting a grass verge on two wheels, his car “almost toppling over”, following another near-miss.

The vehicle then swerved back into the road, crashing into the side of a tractor which toppled over on to its side.

Foster and his friend were also injured.

Foster, of South Bank, Redcar, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for 18 months and given a three-year driving ban.