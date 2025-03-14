IN PICTURES: Filey and Eastfield feel the full force of Operation Tornado

Led by Chief Constable Tim Forber, the intensification day involved the Coast Command’s policing teams backed-up by additional and specialist resources from across the force.

This enabled a whole range of proactive police work to disrupt, deter and detect criminality, improve road safety, and positively engage with residents, retailers and businesses, and the significant tourism community.

Following an inspection and addresses by Chief Constable Forber and Coast Commander, Superintendent Rachel Wood, at Eastfield Police Station, briefings quickly commenced before the activities got underway.

Check out the images to see some of the highlights of the day.

Round-up of the results

Four warrants were executed

Three arrests for drug-related offences

No-one was present at one of the addresses, but an amount of drugs was located and the suspect is to be dealt with later

35 vehicles were stopped – resulting in one arrest, 19 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) being issued and seven vehicle seizures

Seven suspects were arrested for retail crime offences with the property being returned to the shop.

Of the seven arrests, four were dealt with by way of Community Resolution Disposal due to them being first-time offenders

Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “Operation Tornado is about North Yorkshire Police intensifying its efforts in a small locality, making sure that we show the community that we are on their side and making Filey and Eastfield a hostile place for criminals to operate.

“I sincerely thank the local community for your support, and I have nothing but praise for our officers and staff, along with the partner agencies, who worked so hard to make it another successful day.”

Superintendent Rachel Wood said: “We always look forward to Operation Tornado days and it is pleasing to see the positive impact it has had in Filey and Eastfield.

“Our officers and staff work around the clock to keep our communities safe and secure.

“It is vitally important to us that residents, business owners and visitors have confidence to report their crime and anti-social behaviour concerns, knowing that North Yorkshire Police will provide a professional and trusted service.”

