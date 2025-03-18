In pictures: Specialist officers on patrol in Scarborough town centre to help keep people safe on a night out

Following on from success with similar deployments in York, the force has mirrored the national “Project Vigilant” operation in Scarborough town centre for the last 12 months. The operation was launched by Thames Valley Police in 2019 to seek out those who prey on vulnerable people in busy locations at night.

As part of its commitment to the project, North Yorkshire Police is deploying officers from various teams who are specially trained to identify the signs that identify an individual who is in the area with a criminal intention.

Plain clothed officers patrol designated areas and flag any person of concern to uniformed officers. The uniformed officers then move in to engage and where appropriate they will also take positive action.

Project Vigilant officers also seek to ensure that vulnerable people in the night-time economy are kept safe, reuniting them with friends if they become separated or referring them to partner agencies such as the Street Angels or the Yorkshire Ambulance Service if there is a medical concern.

The team of officers will also engage with vulnerable people to offer advice about keeping themselves safe and ensuring that they have a suitable way of returning home at the end of the night.

In addition, the operation increases engagement with licensed premises, including bars and clubs, as officers build relationships with officers and door staff.

Superintendent Rachel Wood, the area commander for Scarborough and Ryedale, said: “Violence against women and girls is a priority for the force and I’m proud to say that for the last 12 months we have dedicated patrols to stamp out predatory behaviour in Scarborough’s night-time economy.

“These patrols are set to continue as we are determined to do the very best for girls, women and the communities that we serve.

“But everyone has a vital role to play and what we ask is simple. Stay alert and trust your instincts.

“If you see something that doesn’t feel right, tell a member of staff or a police officer.

“However insignificant you think something may be, please report it, because your actions could potentially save lives.”