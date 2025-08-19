The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Clifford Ian Church
Clifford Ian Church, aged 62, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with breaching his probation conditions and in connection with an ongoing rape investigation Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. David Glover
David Glover, aged 28, with links to the Northallerton area and Newcastle Upon Tyne, is wanted in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Nassim Deriche
Nassim Deriche, aged 37, of no fixed address in the York area and with links to London, is wanted after failing to attend a hearing in relation to a series of charges Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Ryan Preston
Ryan Preston, 25, from the Harrogate area and with links to Boroughbridge, is wanted for robbery Photo: North Yorkshire Police