IN PICTURES: The 27 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police - including in Harrogate, Scarborough and York

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:52 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Clifford Ian Church, aged 62, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with breaching his probation conditions and in connection with an ongoing rape investigation

1. Clifford Ian Church

Clifford Ian Church, aged 62, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with breaching his probation conditions and in connection with an ongoing rape investigation Photo: North Yorkshire Police

David Glover, aged 28, with links to the Northallerton area and Newcastle Upon Tyne, is wanted in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation

2. David Glover

David Glover, aged 28, with links to the Northallerton area and Newcastle Upon Tyne, is wanted in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Nassim Deriche, aged 37, of no fixed address in the York area and with links to London, is wanted after failing to attend a hearing in relation to a series of charges

3. Nassim Deriche

Nassim Deriche, aged 37, of no fixed address in the York area and with links to London, is wanted after failing to attend a hearing in relation to a series of charges Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Ryan Preston, 25, from the Harrogate area and with links to Boroughbridge, is wanted for robbery

4. Ryan Preston

Ryan Preston, 25, from the Harrogate area and with links to Boroughbridge, is wanted for robbery Photo: North Yorkshire Police

