IN PICTURES: The 28 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police - including in Harrogate, York and Scarborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Paddy O'Donaghue, 22, who is believed to be 'sofa surfing' in the Harlow area of London, is wanted in connection with assault and coercive and controlling behaviour offences in the Harrogate area

1. Paddy O'Donaghue

Paddy O'Donaghue, 22, who is believed to be 'sofa surfing' in the Harlow area of London, is wanted in connection with assault and coercive and controlling behaviour offences in the Harrogate area Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Noel Rasheed Abdullah, 19, is wanted in connection with drug offences in York

2. Noel Rasheed Abdullah

Noel Rasheed Abdullah, 19, is wanted in connection with drug offences in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Silvina Pilli, 51, is wanted in connection with sending threatening voicemail messages to a former neighbour in the York area and for a series of abusive calls to the force

3. Silvina Pilli

Silvina Pilli, 51, is wanted in connection with sending threatening voicemail messages to a former neighbour in the York area and for a series of abusive calls to the force Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Darren Beeforth, 34, from Harrogate and with links to Keighley, is wanted for offences of assault and criminal damage

4. Darren Beeforth

Darren Beeforth, 34, from Harrogate and with links to Keighley, is wanted for offences of assault and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police

