1. Paddy O'Donaghue
Paddy O'Donaghue, 22, who is believed to be 'sofa surfing' in the Harlow area of London, is wanted in connection with assault and coercive and controlling behaviour offences in the Harrogate area Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Noel Rasheed Abdullah
Noel Rasheed Abdullah, 19, is wanted in connection with drug offences in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Silvina Pilli
Silvina Pilli, 51, is wanted in connection with sending threatening voicemail messages to a former neighbour in the York area and for a series of abusive calls to the force Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Darren Beeforth
Darren Beeforth, 34, from Harrogate and with links to Keighley, is wanted for offences of assault and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police