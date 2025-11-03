The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Anne Ellerby
Anne Ellerby, 45, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ASB), attempted robbery, and theft from shop in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Luke Owen
Luke Owen, 36, from the Selby area, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including domestic abuse offences Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. James Lee McGlinchey
James Lee McGlinchey, 37, from Harrogate and with links to Pateley Bridge, is wanted in connection with a robbery on a woman outside Harrogate Fire Station Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Anthony Ward
Anthony Ward, 42, of no fixed address but with connections to Ripon, Leeds and Middlesborough, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions, and in connection with shop thefts Photo: North Yorkshire Police