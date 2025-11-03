We take a look at the 30 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: The 30 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police - including in Harrogate, Scarborough, York and Selby

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:05 GMT
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Anne Ellerby, 45, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ASB), attempted robbery, and theft from shop in York

Anne Ellerby

Anne Ellerby, 45, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ASB), attempted robbery, and theft from shop in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Luke Owen, 36, from the Selby area, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including domestic abuse offences

Luke Owen

Luke Owen, 36, from the Selby area, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including domestic abuse offences Photo: North Yorkshire Police

James Lee McGlinchey, 37, from Harrogate and with links to Pateley Bridge, is wanted in connection with a robbery on a woman outside Harrogate Fire Station

James Lee McGlinchey

James Lee McGlinchey, 37, from Harrogate and with links to Pateley Bridge, is wanted in connection with a robbery on a woman outside Harrogate Fire Station Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Anthony Ward, 42, of no fixed address but with connections to Ripon, Leeds and Middlesborough, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions, and in connection with shop thefts

Anthony Ward

Anthony Ward, 42, of no fixed address but with connections to Ripon, Leeds and Middlesborough, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions, and in connection with shop thefts Photo: North Yorkshire Police

