IN PICTURES: The 31 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police - including in Harrogate, Scarborough and York

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Oct 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 12:01 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Shaun Clarke, aged 33, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage

1. Shaun Clarke

Shaun Clarke, aged 33, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage

Ethan Wells, 23, whose last known address was in Coventry, is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court for offences relating to county lines drugs supply

2. Ethan Wells

Ethan Wells, 23, whose last known address was in Coventry, is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court for offences relating to county lines drugs supply

Gavin Whittaker, 35, with links to Leeds, is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman at a holiday park in the Filey area

3. Gavin Whittaker

Gavin Whittaker, 35, with links to Leeds, is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman at a holiday park in the Filey area

Abdullah Noel,19, whose last know address was in York, is wanted in connection with drug offences

4. Abdullah Noel

Abdullah Noel,19, whose last know address was in York, is wanted in connection with drug offences

