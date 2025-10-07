The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Shaun Clarke
Shaun Clarke, aged 33, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Ethan Wells
Ethan Wells, 23, whose last known address was in Coventry, is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court for offences relating to county lines drugs supply Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Gavin Whittaker
Gavin Whittaker, 35, with links to Leeds, is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman at a holiday park in the Filey area Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Abdullah Noel
Abdullah Noel,19, whose last know address was in York, is wanted in connection with drug offences Photo: North Yorkshire Police