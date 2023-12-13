News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
We take a look at 11 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeWe take a look at 11 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police
We take a look at 11 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police

IN PICTURES: These are the 11 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, Ripon, Scarborough and Stokesley

All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Bailey George Samuel Townend, 21, is is wanted on recall to prison

1. Bailey George Samuel Townend

Bailey George Samuel Townend, 21, is is wanted on recall to prison Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Chen Ye, 53, from Durham, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Skipton area in July 2023

2. Chen Ye

Chen Ye, 53, from Durham, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Skipton area in July 2023 Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year

3. Pardalian Ionut Paun

Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Paraluta Iacov, 22, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year

4. Paraluta Iacov

Paraluta Iacov, 22, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page