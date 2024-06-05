We take a look at 11 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeWe take a look at 11 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police
We take a look at 11 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police

IN PICTURES: These are the 11 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, York and Scarborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Luke Lawrence Atkin, 36, from Warrington, previously of York, is wanted for failing to appear at Bradford Crown Court

1. Luke Lawrence Atkin

Luke Lawrence Atkin, 36, from Warrington, previously of York, is wanted for failing to appear at Bradford Crown Court Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Michael Craggs, 27, is wanted in connection with assaulting a woman, burglary and criminal damage

2. Michael Craggs

Michael Craggs, 27, is wanted in connection with assaulting a woman, burglary and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Chen Ye, 53, from Durham, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Skipton area in July 2023

3. Chen Ye

Chen Ye, 53, from Durham, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Skipton area in July 2023 Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area last year

4. Pardalian Ionut Paun

Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area last year Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page