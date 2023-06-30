IN PICTURES: These are the 11 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in Scarborough, according to police figures
The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across Scarborough in April 2023.
The data shows that there were 675 crimes reported to police over the month of April, 175 of them being anti social behaviour crimes.
Here are the eleven streets with the highest number of anti social behaviour crimes in April 2023, according to police.uk
To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/
