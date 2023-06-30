News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at the 11 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in Scarborough in April 2023, according to police figures.

IN PICTURES: These are the 11 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in Scarborough, according to police figures

The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across Scarborough in April 2023.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST

The data shows that there were 675 crimes reported to police over the month of April, 175 of them being anti social behaviour crimes.

Here are the eleven streets with the highest number of anti social behaviour crimes in April 2023, according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

There were four anti-social behaviour crimes recorded on or near Roscoe Street in April 2023.

1. Roscoe Street

There were four anti-social behaviour crimes recorded on or near Roscoe Street in April 2023. Photo: Google

There were three anti-social behaviour crimes recorded on or near Woodland Avenue in April 2023.

2. Woodland Avenue

There were three anti-social behaviour crimes recorded on or near Woodland Avenue in April 2023. Photo: Google

There were three anti-social behaviour crimes recorded on or near St. Nicholas Street in April 2023.

3. St. Nicholas Street

There were three anti-social behaviour crimes recorded on or near St. Nicholas Street in April 2023. Photo: Google

There were three anti-social behaviour crimes recorded on or near Regent Street in April 2023.

4. Regent Street

There were three anti-social behaviour crimes recorded on or near Regent Street in April 2023. Photo: Google

