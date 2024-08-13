We take a look at 14 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeWe take a look at 14 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police
We take a look at 14 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police

IN PICTURES: These are the 14 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Scarborough and York

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Aug 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 09:48 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Michael Ellenor, 48, is wanted in connection with three residential burglaries in the Richmond area

1. Michael Ellenor

Michael Ellenor, 48, is wanted in connection with three residential burglaries in the Richmond area Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Matthew Ledger, 34, with links to the York area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions

2. Matthew Ledger

Matthew Ledger, 34, with links to the York area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage

3. Zac Weathers

Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Luke Lawrence Atkin, 36, from Warrington, previously of York, is wanted for failing to appear at Bradford Crown Court

4. Luke Lawrence Atkin

Luke Lawrence Atkin, 36, from Warrington, previously of York, is wanted for failing to appear at Bradford Crown Court Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page