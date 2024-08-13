The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

1 . Michael Ellenor Michael Ellenor, 48, is wanted in connection with three residential burglaries in the Richmond area Photo: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Matthew Ledger Matthew Ledger, 34, with links to the York area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Zac Weathers Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales