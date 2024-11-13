The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Lewis Young
Lewis Young, 22, of no fixed address but has links to York and Hull, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence following his release from prison, partway through a sentence for wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Daniel Bettles-Hall
Daniel Bettles-Hall, 37, of no fixed address but has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham, is wanted in connection with theft and assault, and for failing to comply with a community order Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Zac Weathers
Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Michael Craggs
Michael Craggs, 27, is wanted in connection with assaulting a woman, burglary and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police