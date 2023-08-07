IN PICTURES: These are the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in Scarborough according to police figures
The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across Scarborough in June.
The data shows that there were 201 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of June.
Here are the 15 streets and areas with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in June 2023 according to police.uk
