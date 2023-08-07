News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour incidents in Scarborough throughout June, according to police figures.We take a look at the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour incidents in Scarborough throughout June, according to police figures.
IN PICTURES: These are the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour incidents in Scarborough according to police figures

The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour incident took place across Scarborough in June.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST

The data shows that there were 201 anti-social behaviour incidents reported to police over the month of June.

Here are the 15 streets and areas with the highest number of anti-social behaviour incident in June 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime and incidents in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

There were eight anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near St Nicholls Cliff in June 2023.

1. St. Nicholas Cliff

There were eight anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near St Nicholls Cliff in June 2023. Photo: Google

There were seven anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near the parking area next to Pavillion House in June 2023.

2. Pavillion House

There were seven anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near the parking area next to Pavillion House in June 2023. Photo: Google

There were five anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near Northstead in June 2023

3. Northstead

There were five anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near Northstead in June 2023 Photo: Google

There were four anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near Broadway in June 2023.

4. Broadway

There were four anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near Broadway in June 2023. Photo: Google

