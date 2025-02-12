The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

1 . Brian Thexton Brian Thexton, 48, who is believed to be in the North Yorkshire or Durham area, is wanted for recall to prison Photo: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Christopher Craine Christopher Craine, 35, from York, is wanted for recall to prison for breach of his licence conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Lee Urwin Lee Urwin, 37, of no fixed address but spends time in York city centre, is wanted in connection with thefts, failing to appear in court and drug possession Photo: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales