We take a look at 18 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeplaceholder image
We take a look at 18 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police

IN PICTURES: These are the 18 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, Ripon and York

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Brian Thexton, 48, who is believed to be in the North Yorkshire or Durham area, is wanted for recall to prison

1. Brian Thexton

Brian Thexton, 48, who is believed to be in the North Yorkshire or Durham area, is wanted for recall to prison Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Christopher Craine, 35, from York, is wanted for recall to prison for breach of his licence conditions

2. Christopher Craine

Christopher Craine, 35, from York, is wanted for recall to prison for breach of his licence conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Lee Urwin, 37, of no fixed address but spends time in York city centre, is wanted in connection with thefts, failing to appear in court and drug possession

3. Lee Urwin

Lee Urwin, 37, of no fixed address but spends time in York city centre, is wanted in connection with thefts, failing to appear in court and drug possession Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Tudor Carrington, 23, with links to the Acomb area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident in York

4. Tudor Carrington

Tudor Carrington, 23, with links to the Acomb area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice