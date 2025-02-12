The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Brian Thexton
Brian Thexton, 48, who is believed to be in the North Yorkshire or Durham area, is wanted for recall to prison Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Christopher Craine
Christopher Craine, 35, from York, is wanted for recall to prison for breach of his licence conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Lee Urwin
Lee Urwin, 37, of no fixed address but spends time in York city centre, is wanted in connection with thefts, failing to appear in court and drug possession Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Tudor Carrington
Tudor Carrington, 23, with links to the Acomb area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police