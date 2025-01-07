The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Anne Louise Ellerby
Anne Louise Ellerby, 44, who has links to the York area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Callum James Andrew Charlton
Callum James Andrew Charlton, 27, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Durham, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions in relation to an assault investigation Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Lee Urwin
Lee Urwin, 37, of no fixed address but spends time in York city centre, is wanted in connection with thefts, failing to appear in court and drug possession Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Tudor Carrington
Tudor Carrington, 23, with links to the Acomb area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police