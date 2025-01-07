We take a look at 18 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeWe take a look at 18 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police
We take a look at 18 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police

IN PICTURES: These are the 18 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, York and Scarborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:05 GMT
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Anne Louise Ellerby, 44, who has links to the York area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident

1. Anne Louise Ellerby

Anne Louise Ellerby, 44, who has links to the York area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Callum James Andrew Charlton, 27, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Durham, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions in relation to an assault investigation

2. Callum James Andrew Charlton

Callum James Andrew Charlton, 27, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Durham, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions in relation to an assault investigation Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Lee Urwin, 37, of no fixed address but spends time in York city centre, is wanted in connection with thefts, failing to appear in court and drug possession

3. Lee Urwin

Lee Urwin, 37, of no fixed address but spends time in York city centre, is wanted in connection with thefts, failing to appear in court and drug possession Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Tudor Carrington, 23, with links to the Acomb area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident in York

4. Tudor Carrington

Tudor Carrington, 23, with links to the Acomb area, is wanted in connection with a violent incident in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice